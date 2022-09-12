fbpx
Cardinals fans pissed off over Kliff Kingsbury’s ‘practice’ take after loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

To say that the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was horrible is an understatement. The final score of the game did not do justice to Patrick Mahomes’ complete domination of Arizona. After two seasons of having great starts, the team is starting 2022 with a stinker.

However, it seems like Cardinals fans are more pissed off at coach Kliff Kingsbury’s comments after the game. Kingsbury has long been criticized by the fanbase for his coaching decisions since his arrival on the team. After the game, Kingsbury commented on the team’s practice habits, something that didn’t sit well with the fanbase. (via Josh Weinfuss)

A coach preaching about better practice habits sounds wrong. Why? Well, because the coach should generally be responsible for developing good practice routines for his team. These comments harken to many Cardinals fans’ complaints about Kliff Kingsbury: his leadership has been questionable for the team.

Naturally, when these comments went live, Cardinals fans were not happy about it. Many pointed out that these comments are more of an self-indictment for Kingsbury than anything else.

The Cardinals have followed a rather worrying trend in the last two seasons, and many fans attributed it to Kingsbury’s lack of leadership. Oftentimes, the Cardinals start the season hot, winning games against strong teams and looking like a Super Bowl contender. However, as the season progresses, the team seems to lose focus, losing games they could have easily won. As a result, they haven’t found any playoff success in the last two years.

With the Cardinals signing Kliff Kingsbury to a contract extension, the team will have their coach for the foreseeable future. Whether that’s a good or bad thing is a completely different story, though.

 

 

