To say that the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was horrible is an understatement. The final score of the game did not do justice to Patrick Mahomes’ complete domination of Arizona. After two seasons of having great starts, the team is starting 2022 with a stinker.

However, it seems like Cardinals fans are more pissed off at coach Kliff Kingsbury’s comments after the game. Kingsbury has long been criticized by the fanbase for his coaching decisions since his arrival on the team. After the game, Kingsbury commented on the team’s practice habits, something that didn’t sit well with the fanbase. (via Josh Weinfuss)

I asked Kliff Kingsbury what needed to be addressed first after Sunday's loss. His answer: "“Just practice habits, having a sense of urgency. We got to practice better. There's no doubt. You can't say you're gonna do it on game day and not do it in practice.” — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) September 12, 2022

A coach preaching about better practice habits sounds wrong. Why? Well, because the coach should generally be responsible for developing good practice routines for his team. These comments harken to many Cardinals fans’ complaints about Kliff Kingsbury: his leadership has been questionable for the team.

Naturally, when these comments went live, Cardinals fans were not happy about it. Many pointed out that these comments are more of an self-indictment for Kingsbury than anything else.

These quotes by Kliff are so frustrating… — CardsFan954 (@bwr87954) September 12, 2022

Perhaps not canceling practice before a holiday weekend would be a starting point — Mike Lloyd (@mlloyd111) September 12, 2022

That’s 100% on Kliff. He allowed constant vet days, rest days, starters completely sitting out of preseason etc. — Robert Nicholas Gray (@RobertG63) September 12, 2022

Didnt he say they had a good week of practice??? So which is it? Was a good week of practice, or do the practice habits need to be better? Or can he not tell the difference??? — Average Super Suns Fan (@AverageSuperDad) September 12, 2022

The Cardinals have followed a rather worrying trend in the last two seasons, and many fans attributed it to Kingsbury’s lack of leadership. Oftentimes, the Cardinals start the season hot, winning games against strong teams and looking like a Super Bowl contender. However, as the season progresses, the team seems to lose focus, losing games they could have easily won. As a result, they haven’t found any playoff success in the last two years.

With the Cardinals signing Kliff Kingsbury to a contract extension, the team will have their coach for the foreseeable future. Whether that’s a good or bad thing is a completely different story, though.