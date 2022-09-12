Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had no answer to the onslaught brought to the desert by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Sunday. With Mahomes playing at his best and the Chiefs’ offense still looking dangerous even without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Kansas City managed to score a 44-21 victory. The Chiefs’ winning margin was way more than what most people expected the winner of this game to have, and that show of dominance by Kansas City has left Kingsbury with a tough realization.

“We have to get a lot better in a hurry,” Kingsbury told reporters following the game, per Darren Urban.

Mahomes lit up the Cardinals’ defense for 360 passing yards and five touchdowns. Kansas City couldn’t contain him, as Mahomes was not intercepted nor sacked at all. Meanwhile, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went 22 of 34 for only 193 passing yards, though, he was able to collect a pair of passing touchdowns and also led Arizona’s rushing attack, with 29 yards on the ground on five carries.

The Cardinals are looking at a few tough games ahead of them. Next Sunday, Arizona will be facing off with the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. The Raiders also lost in Week 1, but they have a dangerous pass attack that features wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller, who might be licking his chops already over the prospect of meeting Arizona’s defense that allowed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to record 121 receiving yards and a touchdown on just eight catches.