The Arizona Cardinals traded linebacker Isaiah Simmons Thursday to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick in 2024. Coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort spoke on Simmons' trade. Via AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban:

“Isaiah did everything we asked of him,” Gannnon said. “Moving forward, this is the best way we want to play football against other people.”

Ossenfort, who is in his first season as the Cardinals' general manager, said the deal came up in the last few days. He added the Cardinals are not trying to stockpile picks, but that trades will do that.

The Cardinals selected Simmons, who was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2022, Simmons recorded career-highs in tackles for loss (5.0), sacks (4.0) and interceptions (two).

MUST WATCH: GM Monti Ossenfort talks Isaiah Simmons trade. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/9hiDUIUNQ7 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 24, 2023

“As a team, where we're at, we just thought it was the best move to make,” Ossenfort said.

Simmons played college football at Clemson, where he was a standout his last two seasons as a linebacker. His junior year included monster statistics with 16 1/2 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and three interceptions. He had eight passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery

The Giants are expected to start Darrian Beavers, Bobby Okereke and Kayvon Thibodeaux at linebacker in 2023. Simmons, who is rangy at a listed 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, has the ability to move in different positions and be a swiss-army knife on defense.

New York plays its final preseason game Saturday against rival New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers could play in the game, so Simmons could get some meaningful action if he plays.