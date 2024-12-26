The Arizona Cardinals saw their playoff hopes slip through their fingers last Sunday when they lost in overtime to the Carolina Panthers 36-30. That loss put an exclamation point on a disappointing slide for the Cardinals, who once led the NFC West at 6-4 before losing four of their next five games to fall out of playoff contention.

Now, as the Cardinals look to finish their season on a high note over the last two games, they may have to do it without one of their most important players. Star running back James Conner has been dealing with a knee injury and his status for Saturday night's clash against the Los Angeles Rams is uncertain.

Conner was a limited participant in practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday as the Cardinals get ready to go on a short week. Conner has been a key piece of this Cardinals offense that has run the football very well this season, and Arizona would take a huge hit if he is unable to suit up.

Conner's backup, rookie running back Trey Benson, is also questionable and has been limited in practice this week due to an ankle injury. If both of them can't go, the Cardinals would really be hurting for running backs. Emari Demercado was placed on injured reserve due to a back injury, so journeyman DeeJay Dallas would be next in line for carries if the injuries keep Conner and Benson out of the lineup.

Conner has been extremely productive as both a runner and a receiver so far this season. He has run for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns on 232 carries in 15 games this year while adding 410 yards and a touchdown on 45 catches. That production helped him earn a contract extension earlier this season.

For a Cardinals offense that has seen quarterback Kyler Murray play some inconsistent football this season, Conner has been the steadying force of the unit. Arizona also has struggled to find a wide receiver emerge as a true No. 1 option, so Conner has consistently been the most reliable offensive weapon for Jonathan Gannon and company.