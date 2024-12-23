A lot has been made of Trey McBride's 2024 touchdown drought lately, and while that may not be at the front of his mind, the frustration is clearly getting to him. That was on full display in Week 16 after the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Carolina Panthers eliminated them from the playoffs.

As he was walking back to the locker room, an onlooker from the tunnel caught a video of McBride verbally expressing his complaints. The 25-year-old was clearly upset with the team losing to the 4-11 Panthers and did not hold back a single thought.

“Man, those guys sold so f****** bad,” McBride appeared to say. “We're sorry as f***.”

Expand Tweet

The Panthers have long been eliminated from the playoffs, but they are now playing at their highest level in years. Since Bryce Young re-gained the starting quarterback position, Carolina has gone just 3-5 but has gone toe-to-toe with some of the league's premier teams.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 7-8 on the year and eliminated them from the playoffs. Although the NFC West has yet to be clinched, they can no longer catch the 9-6 Los Angeles Rams, which would be their only hope of receiving a bid. Their exclusion extends the franchise's postseason drought to three years.

Failing to reach the playoffs has not been McBride's only struggle in 2024. The star tight end has yet to reach the end zone in his third season, a notable dry spell that has frustrated the fantasy football community.

Cardinals' Trey McBride's unfortunate touchdown drought

Despite appearing in 14 of the Cardinals' first 15 games of 2024, the end zone continues to evade McBride. The noticeable hole has dampened what has otherwise been a breakout year for the Colorado State product.

Continuing to improve each year, McBride has recorded 92 catches for 958 receiving yards to lead the team. He is just 42 receiving yards away from his first career 1,000-yard season. Aside from touchdowns, his numbers are all career highs across the board.

Kyler Murray called even more attention to McBride's lack of touchdowns when he guaranteed McBride would score “soon” on social media. Needless to say, that did not happen in Week 16.

Despite the scoring drought, McBride's leading the team in receiving has been an even bigger feat in 2024. The primary knock on the Cardinals in 2023 was their lack of an alpha receiver, which caused McBride to lead the pack. However, he has continued to do so in his third season, even with star rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. now on the roster.