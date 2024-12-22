The Arizona Cardinals are battling the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, and one of their key offensive players went down with an injury. James Conner had to leave the game due to a knee injury and is questionable to return. Before leaving the game, Conner had 117 rushing yards and was keeping the Cardinals close in the second half against the Panthers.

Hopefully, Conner's injury isn't serious and he's able to return to the game, as the Cardinals are trying to win these last few games so they can have a chance to make the playoffs.

Conner has had a solid season for the Cardinals with 973 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Cardinals trying to stay in playoff race

With a record of 7-7 going into their game against the Panthers, the Cardinals are trying to stay in the playoff hunt. The NFC West is tight, with the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks both 8-6, and it's going to have to take one of them to lose some games for the Cardinals to have a chance. The Cardinals have had an up-and-down season this year, but they still have a little left in the tank to try and go on a run.

Kyle Murray has led the team at quarterback, and he's had the luxury of having offensive weapons such as James Conner, Trey McBride, and Marvin Harrison Jr. For the future, that is a good core to build with, especially with what Harrison has been able to do in his rookie season.

If the Cardinals are not able to make it to the playoffs, they'll have to see what they need to do in the offseason to get better on both sides of the ball and how they can maximize their young talent. Right now, they're probably focusing on what they need to do to get into the postseason.