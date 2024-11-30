The Arizona Cardinals are agreeing to a $19 million contract extension with running back James Conner, per ESPN. Conner was previously scheduled to be a free agent after the 2024 season.

Conner is having a great year, and so is Arizona. The Cardinals are 6-5 and fighting for a chance to win the NFC West division this campaign.

The rusher's contract extension is for two years. Conner has 705 rushing yards this season, and five touchdowns. In the team's last game against the Seattle Seahawks, Conner finished with just eight yards on the ground.

Cardinals looking for a postseason bid this year with Conner

Arizona is hoping to return to the NFL postseason for the first time since 2021. The franchise has had a tough run of luck in the NFL; the Cardinals are one of several franchises to never win a Super Bowl.

Conner is helping this year's squad make that postseason push. He's become a reliable source of offense for Arizona, and helped take some pressure off of quarterback Kyler Murray. Conner had a 100 yard rushing performance in a recent game against the Chicago Bears. He's gained more than 100 yards on the ground in four games this season.

The running back has spent several seasons in Arizona, joining the team in 2021. Conner finished the 2023 campaign with a 1,000 rushing season. Conner also spent time in Pittsburgh before heading west.

The Cardinals are tied for first in the NFC West with a 6-5 record, but things are complicated following Arizona's recent loss in Seattle. That defeat snapped a four game winning streak for the team. Arizona and Seattle are at the top now of that division, with the Rams and 49ers close behind with 5-6 records.

The Cardinals next play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings are 9-2 on the season and one of the most surprising stories in the NFL this season.