James Conner injury update will leave Eno Benjamin fantasy owners feeling the blues

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has missed the last couple of games due to injured ribs. In his absence, fantasy managers have been able to ride Eno Benjamin to fantasy success. Benjamin posted serviceable numbers in Week 6 and exploded for 21.30 points in Week 7 against the Saints. He had taken on a three-down role as Darrel Williams also missed the last two games. But it appears the free RB2 well is about to run dry.

Conner has reportedly returned to practice for the Cardinals on Wednesday. Williams also returned on a limited basis.

Cardinals RB James Conner (ribs) limited in practice Wednesday https://t.co/uJUa4Ay80h pic.twitter.com/WWbGCmuleR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 26, 2022

Conner was officially listed as limited, but the fact that he is practicing the first day of the week is a strong sign that he will make his return Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

James Conner injured his ribs during a Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He might have actually played in the last game. He was a game-time decision. But, it was a short week with the Cardinals playing on Thursday Night Football, which hurt his chances of suiting up.

Conner was drafted in the early to middle rounds with hopes that he can be a solid RB2. The entire Cardinals offense has struggled much more than anticipated this season. Kyler Murray is also having a very poor season.

However, things could be looking up. DeAndre Hopkins returned last week and looked fantastic. He caught 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards in a win over the Saints.

If Conner indeed plays this week, this will be the closest the Cardinals have been to full health all season. With the NFC West still within reach, look for Arizona to play to win the rest of the season.