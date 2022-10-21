After tempers flared on the sideline in Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, it seems things between Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray are all good.

For context, this video from the Thursday Night Football broadcast shows Murray yelling “calm the f— down” at the sidelines in the direction of Kingsbury late in the second quarter:

Kyler Murray going after Kliff Kingsbury… pic.twitter.com/wcExWxGHbR — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) October 21, 2022

Per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, Kingsbury has not yet seen the video of the incident, saying he immediately went to sleep after traveling home from the game and promptly returned to Cardinals facilities the next day for a team meeting. Kingsbury also added, “it was an emotional game, incredible atmosphere in there,” and that high emotions are “just part of the game.”

The Cardinals ultimately pulled out the victory against the Saints, winning with a final score of 42-34. Murray finished the game with 204 passing yards and one touchdown, adding another 30 yards on the ground in the run game.

Coming off the win, Cardinals fans everywhere will sigh relief knowing that this incident has seemingly turned into a non-issue for the team, now with an improved record of 3-4 in a tight NFC West division. Tensions between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray had reached a boiling point in the offseason during contract negotiations with the franchise quarterback, a situation eventually resolved in the form of a long-term deal.

The Cardinals next take the field in Week 8 in a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.