Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner reportedly has a knee injury and is questionable to return against the Cincinnati Bengals today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

James Conner is one of the biggest reasons that the Cardinals have been able to stay competitive in games this season, so his potential return to the game is huge for the Cardinals' chances against the Bengals.

Despite coming into this game with a 1-3 record, the Cardinals have been much more competitive than expected. They suffered narrow losses to the Washington Commanders and New York Giants to start the season, then pulled a big upset over the Dallas Cowboys before they stayed competitive with the San Francisco 49ers for longer than many could have expected.

Conner had been having another good game against the Bengals this afternoon. He broke another long run, which was the play in which he got injured.

With the Cardinals and Jonathan Gannon rolling with Josh Dobbs at quarterback, Conner is a valuable player for the team to lean on. Josh Dobbs has done a nice job over the early part of the season with Kyler Murray still recovering from his torn ACL.

Jonathan Gannon has kept his team competitive in the early part of the season, however, it will get tougher with Conner dealing with an injury.

It will be intriguing to see if Conner is able to return to the game against the Bengals, and if they able to be able to pull out an upset win.