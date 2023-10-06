Kyler Murray's standing on the Arizona Cardinals has come more into question the longer he has been away from the field. But when Murray is ready to play again, legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald thinks the Cardinals already have their QB1 in place.

Arizona drafted Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, it hasn't led to much success as the Cardinals have just one playoff experience – in which they lost in the Wild Card round – in that time. Still, Fitzgerald thinks Murray is the man for the job and that the Cardinals should continue to build around him, via AP NFL.

“I think he's already a franchise quarterback. He's a good young man. He's passionate about the game of football. Playing quarterback in the NFL in my opinion is the most difficult thing in sports. I think (Murray) has grown a great deal and I'm excited for when he gets back on the field. He'll be able to show the world what he's capable of and how he can lead a franchise.

Fitzgerald said that he worked with Murray during training camp and saw how eager he was to get back onto the field. The quarterback has been out since December due to his ACL injury. That injury culminated with the Cardinals hitting the reset button and bringing in a new coach (Jonathan Gannon) and general manager (Monti Ossenfort).

Because of that, many began to question Murray's future in Arizona. With a new front office, would they continue to back Murray or bring in a quarterback of their regime's liking.

Larry Fitzgerald thinks Arizona's best plan of action is keeping Kyler Murray under center. When the QB is finally able to return from injury, he'll have a shot to prove Fitzgerald right.