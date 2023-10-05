The Arizona Cardinals have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL, but that doesn’t stop them from making moves in the running back room. The Cardinals signed eight-year veteran Damien Williams to their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter.

Williams last appeared in an NFL game on Sept. 11, 2022, with the Atlanta Falcons. He ran the ball twice for two yards, playing 10 offensive snaps. He then got injured and was released in December.

Williams remained unsigned until August when the Las Vegas Raiders signed him. He played well in the preseason, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries across three games. The Raiders however released him at the end of August.

He now finds himself on a Cardinals team that has played very well this season. Arizona is 1-3 but fought hard in all four games and has played to a higher degree than what was expected from its roster. They're a team that won't back down and will fight till the final whistle against any opponent.

Williams averages 4.2 yards per attempt for his career and could give the Cardinals some help in the backfield if they decide to put him on the active roster. There are currently three running backs on the Cardinals roster, so Damien Williams has some work to do if he wants to play for Arizona in an NFL game.

James Conner leads the way with 318 rushing yards through four games. He averages over 15 rushing attempts per game. It would take a lot for Williams to surpass him, but perhaps the former Super Bowl champion could be a key backup for the Cardinals.