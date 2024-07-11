If there is one exciting aspect for the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming season, it is how star running back James Conner can build off his career-best year where he rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time. He spoke with Josh Weinfuss of ESPN as Conner detailed what he wants to see out of himself for next season and even his career beyond that.

Specfically, Conner rushed for 1,040 yards to go along with seven touchdowns as he averaged five yards per carry with the Cardinals last season. While it was his best season yet arguably, he believes that is the “floor” of what he is capable of doing and that his goal is that he wants that number to “be the lowest I rush for in my career going forward” via ESPN.

“That’s the floor,” Conner said to ESPN. “I want that to be the lowest I rush for in my career going forward. Definitely got a lot of work to put in but that’s the floor, not the ceiling.”

Conner recognizes achievement with Cardinals despite wanting more

Conner has been in the league for seven seasons where he spent the first four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, emerging as their next running back after their situation involving Le'Veon Bell. Now being the undoubtedly lead running back with the Cardinals, he has high expectations for himself as proven by his previous comments, but still can appreciate the season he had in 2023.

“I don't take it lightly,” Conner said. “Just being able to play the game and, so, with the accolades that came along with, I recognize that a little bit. The hard work kind of paid off.”

Besides his talent, what could have also helped Conner reach the amount of rushing yards as he did was it was the first year under new Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. He would say to ESPN that he is no doubt a “great fit” and even said that it is not a shock that his best season statistically came in Petzing's offense who previously has been a quarterbacks coach for such teams as the Cleveland Browns.

“I think it's no secret I have my best year in this offense,” Conner said.

While one could see how Conner can continue to put on great 1,000 rushing yard seasons, the one aspect that holds him back from people fully believing it is his health concerns. Since stepping into the league, he has yet to surpass 15 games twice in his career where he has played in 13 contests the past two seasons.

“You see what it could be because I know what I'm capable of,” Conner said. “I know my potential. So, yeah, I'm definitely eager to get back at it and see what it looks like and put it all together.”

Conner looking to stay durable for upcoming Cardinals game

Health has apparently been a focus for Conner and the Cardinals to try and remedy before the season starts so he can be more durable, but it goes beyond bulking up. According to ESPN, Conner mentioned being more mindful in the game whether it be going out of bounds after getting a first down rather than taking a hit in the chance he could get an extra yard or two.

Still, Conner is in the process of getting his body ready to take the full brunt of force for the upcoming season and hope to have his most healthy year possible where there is no doubt if he plays every game, he could top last season. The process has been noticed by Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon who said he is “not worried” about his star running back as he is “ready to carry the load.”

“He's so detailed out and it works for him,” Gannon said, who is entering his second season as the head coach for Arizona at 41-years old. “He's come with that process and that's why he's healthy. He doesn't lose any steam come December. I'm not worried about James Connor doing everything that he can to stay healthy and fit and ready to carry the load.”

Conner's future ability in the Cardinals' passing game

One aspect of Conner's game that usually has not been talked about is his skill in the passing game which was more present in his time with Pittsburgh. Apparently, Gannon is working in getting him more involved in that level as the 29-year old running back knows he is “capable of making plays in the passing game” where his best season through the air came in 2018 with the Steelers as he caught 55 catches for 497 yards and one touchdown.

“I feel like I'm capable of making plays in the passing game,” Conner said. “So, that's why we're working. That's why we're here in the OTA period working on it and carry it through training camp and into the season, so challenge accepted.”

Conner is trying to do what only two others Cardinals running backs has ever done which is to record 1,000 rushing yards in back to back seasons as the others are Ottis Anderson who did it mostly in the 1980s and Edgerrin James in the mid-2000s. The Pittsburgh product can for sure be added to that list as he is an impressive player that even “exceeded” the expectations of Gannon before he took the Arizona head coaching job.

“Everything, when you talk to him, kind of checks out,” Gannon said. “But, I mean, honestly, he's kind of exceeded my expectations for what I thought he was going to be. He goes above and beyond every day.”

Conner gets candid on “cleansing” Arizona's roster

In terms of the team overall, Conner believes the Cardinals are much better this season than they were in the last go around. He would even go as far as to say that the team “cleansed the roster” from “guys who weren't serous about football” which is no doubt a blunt answer from a person that just wants to win.

“Our message has been maximizing yourself on the field and off the field, trying to put the best product on the field that we've got,” Conner said. “We've got a talented team so if guys can put out their best product on the field we will be in good shape.”

“We cleansed the roster,” Conner continued. “Guys who weren't serious about football, guys who were not in it for the right reasons, guys who didn't put the team first, we were slowly weeding that stuff out. That's what it takes. we cleanse and now we're ready to attack.”

There is only one way to go for the Cardinals and it is up as they went 4-13 which put them last in the NFC West and one of the worst records in the NFL. They start their upcoming season on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 8.