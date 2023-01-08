By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals star EDGE rusher JJ Watt will play in the final game of his illustrious NFL career, having announced his intention to retire from football after the 2022 season. Ahead of the Cardinals’ Week 18 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, Watt’s brothers, Derek and TJ, both of whom play in the league, had an epic tribute for their eldest sibling. JJ Watt shared the photo of his two brothers holding his jersey via Twitter, sending an emotional message to his fans in the process.

Man oh man, I wasn’t ready for this this morning. Genuinely could not ask for two better brothers. This means the world to me. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/q56CUOzzyz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 8, 2023

“Man oh man, I wasn’t ready for this this morning,” wrote Watt. “Genuinely could not ask for two better brothers. This means the world to me.”

TJ and Derek Watt showed love to their big bro by posing for a picture together, each rocking JJ’s No. 99 Cardinals jersey. In what is surely an emotional day for Watt, the star EDGE rusher showed his appreciation for his siblings.

TJ Watt is a superstar EDGE rusher in his own right for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He set the NFL all-time single-season sack record in 2021 with 22.5 in just 15 games. He featured in nine games this year, making his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. As for Derek, he’s paving a unique path as a fullback for the LA Chargers.

JJ Watt played 15 games this season for the Cardinals, racking up 10.5 sacks and 34 tackles in what’s been his best season in recent memory. The 33-year-old spent 10 seasons playing for the Houston Texans before joining the Cardinals in 2021. Across 12 NFL seasons and 150 career games, Watt has recorded 581 tackles, 112.5 sacks, and 315 QB hits in his career.