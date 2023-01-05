By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals star EDGE rusher JJ Watt announced he’s retiring after this season, and it seems one fan wanted to show their appreciation in the strangest of ways. Watt took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the latest fan mail he received, indicating that it was without a doubt the most bizarre thing any fan had sent him before. Watt showed photos of a taxidermized badger that he’d received in the mail on Thursday, and it’s incredibly creepy.

I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years. This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list. pic.twitter.com/dxBi0rTwHE — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 5, 2023

That was probably the last thing Watt expected to see when he opened the package up on Thursday. Hopefully, the fan sent him a note giving him some warning before he opened the box to find the taxidermized badger inside.

This is no small badger, either. Watt provided photos of the badger, which quite easily takes up the entire seat of a folding chair. Talk about an unexpected gift.

Watt, of course, played his college football for the Wisconsin Badgers. Now, he has a unique token of his college experience, in the form of an actual taxidermized badger. Watt played at Wisconsin from 2009-10, featuring in 26 games for the program after transferring from Central Michigan. He recorded 11.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss during his two seasons in Madison.

Watt, who played 12 years in the NFL, announced after Week 17 that he planned to call it a career after the 2022 season. He’s enjoyed a bounce-back campaign this year, registering 10.5 sacks in 15 games.

With his career at its curtain call, JJ Watt received one final piece of memorable fan mail before officially walking away from football, and it may just be the craziest gift he’s been sent throughout his entire NFL career.