At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling any different.

Leave it up to JJ Watt to capture the feelings of the masses with one simple tweet.

The amount of weird things that have happened in this game is astounding. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2023

Among the chain of events were the injury woes that hit the 49ers. Quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the game with an injured elbow, but returned after backup Josh Johnson suffered his own injury. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa was injured on a special teams play while standing on the sidelines. It got so “weird,” we even saw a punt by the Eagles’ Brett Kern appear to hit a Skycam wire, setting the 49ers up with prime field position.

It got to a point where it was hard to track everything that was happening, but that’s why we watch as fans, to see if we witness something that’s never happened before. San Francisco was already coming into the game with their third-string QB, and almost played running back Christian McCaffrey at the position in an emergency situation. We have seen punts hit the bottom of scoreboards, but what are the chances of one hitting a camera wire? All of the space in the air, and that’s what the ball hits?

All of the weird events preceded what became a brutal ending to the 49ers, who lost 31-7 to the Eagles. Philadelphia goes on to the Super Bowl, where they await the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.