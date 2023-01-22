What’s next for JJ Watt? With the legendary former defensive end, who last played for the Arizona Cardinals, now retired from the game of football, there will always be speculations on whether he would stick around the spot in a different capacity or stay away from it — at least for the meantime.

When asked on Twitter if he had any itch to go into coaching football, JJ Watt did not completely shut down the idea but expressed concern about his capability to spend as much time as needed to be an effective coach.

If I could just coach and not do all the other stuff that comes with it, absolutely. I love trying to help guys reach their full potential. But it’s the hours and hours of non-coaching that deters me. Those guys put in crazy hours and make lots of family sacrifices, etc,” JJ Watt said in a recent tweet.

If he eventually does venture into coaching in football, players will definitely learn a lot from JJ Watt. He had one of the best resumes in the NFL as a player. Watt played 12 years in the NFL, 10 with the Houston Texans, and collected a total of 114.5 sacks and 449 solo tackles in 151 total games. In his last year in the NFL, JJ Watt had 12.5 sacks in 16 games with the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL season. There seems to be enough juice in his legs to give it another go in the NFL, so who knows if he suddenly unretires sometime in the future and comes back to the league as a player?