Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is currently in the midst of his recovery process from a torn ACL he suffered last season. In the meantime, new head coach Jonathan Gannon is dealing with the speculation of when his star quarterback will be ready in 2023, reports PHNX Sports’ Bo Brack.

“He’s competitive. He’s ultra competitive and has fire in his gut.” Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says QB Kyler Murray is a “long way away” from returning but continues to make good progress on his knee rehab. K1 won his coach a bet too 😂@PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/sNfHy3t45b — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) May 12, 2023

“I know he’s making strides, again he’s a long way away…I feel good where he’s at…he’s competitive, he’s ultra competitive and has a fire in his gut. That’s what you want…”

Gannon is honest about the still lengthy process ahead of Murray, but by no means indicates that Murray is not making good progress along the way. He emphasizes that the former Heisman winner is doing everything he can and is aiming to make a comeback as soon as possible.

If the Cardinals want to be competitive this season, they will need Kyler Murray on the gridiron. They really struggled without him last season, albeit not being so great with him on the field either.

As much as the Cardinals need Murray, in general they are hoping Gannon can instill a more welcoming culture in Arizona. Things always seemed contentious with Kliff Kingsbury at the helm, so Gannon has the opportunity to come in and make it a place that players truly enjoy calling their home.

For the rest of this offseason, the main storylines out of the Cardinals organization will be surrounding Kyler Murray and the fit of new head coach Jonathan Gannon. If Gannon can continue his candid nature like the response above, he will build a strong foundation of honesty within the Arizona locker room.