Jonathan Gannon’s transition from defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles to head coach of the Arizona Cardinals has not exactly been smooth, and Adam Schefter of ESPN indicated that Gannon’s handling of the situation might have impacted who the Eagles ended up with as a replacement at defensive coordinator on the John Kincade Show, according to Pat Egan of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia.

“The interesting part about it would be this, I think it impacted a lot of peoples’ lives,” Schefter said on the John Kincade Show, via Egan. “Vic Fangio, for example, probably would not have taken the Dolphins defensive coordinator job and would be the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia today if everything was on the up and up. And so, it didn’t just impact the Cardinals and their job with Jonathan Gannon, it impacted others as well. I think everybody knows – in any line of work – if they’re on an expiring contract or they’re under consideration, they still have responsibilities to their employer to finish the job right away… In this particular case, I just think the Eagles weren’t comfortable with the information that they learned Jeffrey [Lurie] brought it up to Michael Bidwill, and this is where the organizations wound up.”

The Cardinals hiring of Gannon started a tampering probe, which ended with a trade ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft to settle the probe. The Cardinals and Eagles swapped third-round picks this year, with the Cardinals giving the 66th overall pick in return for the 94th overall pick from the Eagles. The Cardinals also got a fifth-round pick in 2024 from the Eagles.

Vic Fangio would have been an interesting fit with the Eagles, as he has a great reputation as a defensive coordinator. Instead, he took the job with the Dolphins. The Eagles eventually hired Sean Desai to replace Gannon as the team’s defensive coordinator. Sean Desai was previously with the Seattle Seahawks as an Associated Defensive head coach.