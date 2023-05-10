Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently donated $15,000 to William Cho, who lost his family in a tragic shooting on Saturday, May 6th, per the Cardinals Twitter.

According to a Gofundme supporting Cho, William and his family visited the Allen outlet mall in North Texas on Saturday. However, a tragic mass shooting occurred leaving eight people dead including Cindy, Kyu, and James Cho.

William, 6, survived the event. However, he lost his family in the devastating incident.

In addition to donating $15K, Kyler Murray also reacted to the incident on Twitter.

“This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this s**t gonna stop?” Murray wrote.

The Gofundme, which originally had a set goal of $50,000, has surpassed that mark without question, totaling $1,724,730 as of this story’s publication. People are coming together to support William during this difficult time.

Murray and the Cardinals have been focused on the NFL offseason, looking to build a winning team for the upcoming 2023 season. The Cardinals stumbled through the 2022 campaign, posting a lackluster 4-13 record. There were ultimately questions about Kyler Murray’s future in Arizona, but the Cardinals decided to stick with him. With Murray leading the way, Arizona should be able to turn things around soon.

At the moment, though, Murray has his mind on something more important than football. His gesture is truly heartfelt.

Our thoughts and prayers are with William Cho following this tragic event.