The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran quarterback Colt McCoy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCoy was widely expected to be the Cardinals' starting quarterback to start the 2023 season amid Kyler Murray's ACL recovery.

The Cardinals on Thursday traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who is expected to contend for the starting job with fifth-round NFL Draft selection Clayton Tune.

This is the first time McCoy has been released in his career. He has played for current NFL coaches Kyle Shanahan, Brian Daboll, Sean McVay, Mike McDaniel and Kevin O'Connell before in his NFL career.

The Cardinals have made multiple trades ahead of the season. They dealt linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons, a former top-10 pick, to the New York Giants. Arizona also traded offensive tackle Josh Jones and a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Now, they have dealt McCoy and will choose between two options at quarterback that are significantly less capable than Murray, whose return date is uncertain.

Arizona is entering its first season under coach Jonathan Gannon, who last season was defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cardinals also have a new general manager, Monti Ossenfort, who replaced Steve Keim.

It is possible the Cardinals have a losing season and wind up with a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals have been linked to current USC football quarterback Caleb Williams, who is considered a generational prospect.

Arizona also owns the Houston Texans' top pick in next year's draft. The team could end up with two top picks and possibly take Ohio State football wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. if he is available.