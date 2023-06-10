There's no feeling quite like breaking out of a terrible slump. When things aren't going your way, that first success feels absolutely heavenly. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery experienced this first-hand against the Cincinnati Reds. After struggling to earn a single win since April, the recently extended lefty finally broke through with that much-needed dub.

It was a quality start from Montgomery, throwing six scoreless innings with six strikeouts. It's a much, MUCH better performance than what we've seen from his over the season. When asked about what he did to earn his first win, the Cardinals lefty quoted Michael Scott from The Office, per Derrick Gould.

“I’m not superstitious. But I’m a little-stitious.” — Jordan Montgomery, #stlcards lefty who went 10 starts without a win. https://t.co/qW1b1A1VdY — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) June 10, 2023

Montgomery was part of the trade that sent Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees. In his 11 starts for the Cardinals last season, the lefty was solid for the team: an almost 3.00 ERA. However, 2023 saw Montgomery suddenly regress. His ERA ballooned almost an entire run, mostly due to more walks allowed for him. He was far from the worst performer in St. Louis, but he certainly didn't help things improve.

The Cardinals dug themselves a really deep hole. Despite returning to some semblance of form, the team is still ten games below .500. After a run to the Wild Card round last season, many expected this team to at least stay as a consistent winner. Alas, that wasn't the case: they tripped almost immediately after the season started, becoming one of the worst teams in the league.

We'll see if the Cardinals can continue to parlay this success into a huge winning streak. At this point, they need a miracle to even have a chance to get back to the Wild Care race.