Kyler Murray’s stint with the Arizona Cardinals hasn’t come without its bumps in the road, and it will be interesting to see how he fares when he returns to the field after tearing his ACL late in the 2022 season. Questions about Murray’s commitment to football and certain character issues have persisted early in his career, and Kelvin Beachum‘s comments from earlier this offseason likely didn’t help.

Beachum called out Murray a few months ago, saying the talented young quarterback needs to “grow up”, seemingly hinting that some of the issues rumored to be existing around Murray are in fact true. Beachum recently downplayed any tension between himself and the quarterback he is paid to protect, though, saying that it’s all water under the bridge.

“There is no big deal. I think we’re grown men in an NFL locker room. I don’t think there’s any hard feelings that comes from this. I would expect that he would hold me accountable if I wasn’t doing my job. So, I think it’s grown men that have to have grown-men conversations. That’s part of this game, that’s part of playing in the National Football League.” – Kelvin Beachum, NFL Total Access

Despite throwing some shade at Murray, it’s clear Beachum only wants the best for the Cardinals quarterback. If there was really any sort of issue between these two, chances are Beachum wouldn’t have re-signed with Arizona this offseason. Instead, he opted to return and work on helping Murray continue to grow, and it will be interesting to see if the 2023 season is an improvement on a rough 2022 campaign for Murray and the Cardinals.