Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was recently critical of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. However, it seems those comments have not hurt his standing within the organization.

In fact, the Cardinals have agreed to re-sign Beachum to a two-year contract, according to Jordan Schultz. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The move from the Cardinals is certainly interesting given his comments about Murray. Beachum appeared on a local Arizona sports radio show, dropping a strong take on Murray.

“I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine,” Beachum said. “It’s not a completed process.”

Beachum did make it clear he believes Murray has the ability to lead a football team. And he understands exactly why the Cardinals paid him the big bucks last July.

“They paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you’re in that position, we need you to lead more. You’re the face of the franchise … you have to lead in every single capacity,” the Cardinals offensive tackle said.

Beachum brings a veteran presence to a Cardinals team who are in transition. Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort as general manager and Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach this offseason.

The Cardinals head into the 2023 NFL Draft with the third overall selection. Arizona is in a fantastic position to add a franchise cornerstone to lead the team into this new era.

For now, however, fans will focus on Beachum’s return and the comments he made. Only time will tell if he and Murray can smooth any hard feelings over before the season starts.