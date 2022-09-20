Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s challenge for Kyler Murray after wild comeback vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals staged a legendary second-half comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, inspired by some jaw-dropping plays from Kyler Murray, who said he felt like he had to “take over” in the second half of the game. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed as any of us by the comeback win, but indicated he’d rather avoid such dramatics in the future. Via ProFootballTalk, Kingsbury challenged Murray to take that “take over the game” mentality and apply it to all four quarters of the game so that the Cardinals don’t find themselves in need of such wild comebacks.

Kliff Kingsbury: I'd love to see Kyler Murray take over from the start every week. https://t.co/PUZHS6111M — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 20, 2022

“I’d love to see it from the start every week,” Kingsbury said during his Cardinals press conference on Monday. “I think that’s the ability and the talent that he has and I’ve got to do a better job of getting our offense off to a quicker start, there’s no doubt. But we’ve seen him do that before and he can make it go when he wants to.

“I think collectively we’ve just got to start faster,” he added.

Kingsbury has a good point. The Cardinals were held scoreless in the first half on Sunday as the Raiders jumped out to a 20-point lead. While the game was truly a tale of two halves, Kingsbury would prefer to avoid that route in the future. If Murray can play at the level he did in the second half for all four quarters, it would make life a lot easier for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are slated for a matchup with the LA Rams in Week 3, and Kingsbury will certainly be hoping to see better execution from the offense in the early stages of the game. Getting on the board early could help set the tone for the rest of the game and help the Cardinals avoid playing catch up in the second half.