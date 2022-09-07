Kyler Murray backup hit with unfortunate injury setback

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the main man in the desert but it’s always good to know he’s got a viable backup to step in if something happens. That won’t be the case for the first four games of the season though as Colt McCoy was placed on the IR with an arm and calf issue.

Via Adam Schefter:

Cardinals placed No. 2 quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve today and promoted Trace McSorley to be Kyler Murray’s backup. McCoy has been dealing with an arm issue through much of training camp, and now must miss at least the first four games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2022

McCoy went 2-1 in three starts last season when Kyler Murray was hurt. He’s pretty much made a living from being a backup, starting only 33 games since coming into the league in 2010, enjoying stints with the 49ers, Commanders, and Giants. The Cardinals have now signed signal-caller Trace McSorley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad to be the second option behind Murray for the time being.

Murray signed a five-year extension with Arizona in the offseason after lots of drama over his future. He’s set to stay with the organization for the long-term now and hopefully take them to a Super Bowl.

The former Oklahoma standout is coming off a solid year but he struggled to produce come playoff time. His first test of the year won’t be easy either as they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy’s return might not feel that important but if Murray gets injured, even if it’s minor, Kliff Kingsbury will be relieved to know McCoy can step in and get the job done (to a certain extent) for Arizona. McSorley has only played in three NFL contests in his career, therefore his experience is limited, to say the least.