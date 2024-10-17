There are a lot of talented rookie quarterbacks that joined the NFL this season, and one that has especially been turning heads is Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. It's not a big surprise that Daniels is having so much success in the league as he was a star at LSU last season, and he won the Heisman trophy. Still, the NFL is a different ball game, and he has handled the transition well. One person that has been impressed by Daniels is Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

Kyler Murray has a similar style of play as he and Jayden Daniels can both hurt opposing teams with their arm and their legs. Murray has liked what he has seen from Daniels already in just a short amount of time, and he is confident that is going to have a good career.

“He’s going to be a great player, he’s having a special year as a rookie,” Murray said during an episode of This is Football. “Statistically one of the best in the league right now as far as how he’s playing. I think the mobility man. When you’re on the sideline vs. the guy that has the dual threat ability that can extend plays, it’s not a good feeling when a guy can extend plays with his feet. I know I can do that to the other team, he can do that to us. That makes you stay up at night as a defensive coordinator. Obviously I’m not one but I understand the threat. It’s tough and you get into a rhythm and you have a great day like he did against us, it’s hard to stop.”

The Commanders and the Cardinals played a couple weeks ago, and Daniels found a way to lead his team to a win over Murray and Arizona. Washington easily won 42-14, and Daniels was incredibly efficient through the air as he was 26/30 for 233 yards, and he threw one touchdown pass while rushing in another TD.

On the season, Daniels has played in six games and he is currently 126-166 for 1,404 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He is also racking up yards on the ground. Daniels has carried the ball 63 times and he has racked up 322 yards and four touchdowns. He has been impressive, and it hasn't even been half of a season left.

Jayden Daniels is going to be a fun player to watch for years to come, and it's going to be exciting to see what he can do the rest of the season.