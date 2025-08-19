It has been a strange summer for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., as he went from lead dog to the bench. And the trade rumors have hit full force. Furthermore, he’s one of two surprising preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1.

Robinson didn’t suit up in Monday night’s preseason finale against the Bengals. The handwriting is on the wall as Robinson is no longer seen as the guy who can be the lead back in what figures to be a dynamic offense.

The Commanders have talked to Robinson about his status with the team, according to NFL.com.

“There's just a lot of moving parts this time of year,” Quinn said via the team's official transcript.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. may not make 53-man roster

It’s possible the Commanders could outright cut Robinson if they don’t find a trade partner, according to bleacherreport.com.

The backfield mix is heavy, with Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. holding NFL experience. Plus, Deebo Samuel could see some carries each week, making the load lighter.

And then there’s rookie Bill Croskey-Merritt. He has looked fantastic in the summer. The seventh-round rookie probably solidified a bigger role with his 27-yard touchdown run against the Bengals on Monday night.

Quinn said the Commanders have been surprisingly deep in the backfield.

“Going into training camp, we really thought this was a deep room,” Quinn said. “There would be real competition. Demetric Felton and Kazmeir (Allen), Bill (Jacory Croskey-Merritt), and Eck (Austin Ekeler). And so we knew this was one of our strengths going into training camp.”

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said he likes the versatility of weapons from which he can choose on a given play.

“All six or seven guys in there have a place in this league,” Kingsbury said. “They all have dynamic traits, all have things to do really well. And guys, when they had their opportunity, have played at a high level. It's a deep group and we just got to see how it shakes out.”

Quinn seems to have developed a fondness for Croskey-Merritt, who could be the steal of the NFL Draft if he emerges as the team’s Week 1 starter.

“Yeah, I thought early, what I liked was decisiveness,” Quinn said. “I thought, you know, certainly saw some of the big plays. And we're still, you know, learning Bill in some ways. Not every run for every back is quite the same. Fortunately for us, with [Running Backs Coach Anthony Lynn] here, you know, we've got a real veteran in the running back room. That's a big part of that.

“We've got a good sense for where [RB] Chris [Rodriguez] was coming in. But we wanted to get him more touches today, and Bill as well. So, with Austin and Jeremy, we were, you know, thinking a little bit less. And then as we get into next week, you know, Adam and I will visit, say who we want to feature and look at on Saturday.”

Article Continues Below

If Robinson gets cut, it will be a sad finish after a sad start to his NFL career. Picked in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson got shot on Aug. 28, 2022, in an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C. He underwent surgery on his knee because of the shooting. Still, he returned to play 12 games and rushed for 797 yards and two touchdowns.

In three seasons, Robinson has rushed for 2,329 yards in 41 games. Last year, he barely set a career high with 799 yards while also totaling his best figure with eight touchdowns. Still, his 4.1 yards per carry average ranks No. 40 among running backs who entered the league since he did.

Commanders could cut WR Michael Gallup

Given the state of the Commanders’ receiver room in 2024, it’s surprising that Gallup might not make the cut.

But looking at the team’s depth chart, he stands on third team. If that holds up, and the Commanders keep six receivers, Gallup will be one of the players left off the roster.

Gallup said he has been trying to adapt to the Commanders’ offensive approach, according to wjla.com.

We stay on the ball. We don't huddle a whole lot, so it's a little bit different for me. I like to hear the whole play and then I go get lined up, but now it's just look for a little signal, alright, we got it, we're good, but it's been fun,” he said.

Still, Gallup said he likes having a chance to make Quinn’s squad.

“Just being out here with DQ, he was like family back there in Dallas,” Gallup said. “I just got to be in the right spot at the right time. For me, that's just consistency. The last game, obviously, had some bumps and bruises, then you caught some good passes, so just stacking, trying to stay in that positive range.”

Gallup said Quinn approached him about returning to the league.

“He called me, and he was just like, ‘You done?' ” Gallup said. “And I was like, ‘I don't want to be'. But he was just like, ‘I know you still got some ball left in you, so come up in here, just do what you do. You've been doing it for a long time. We'll definitely give you a chance.”