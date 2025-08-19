Much like another high-profile contract situation with a division rival, most people think the Washington Commanders will get things done with Terry McLaurin. And maybe both sides will realize it’s silly for it to have gone on this long. However, Dianna Russini decoded a McLaurin update from a source close to the negotiations.

It seems like talks of major progress may be a little too optimistic, according to a post on YouTube by Scoop City.

“Sometimes it’s easier to just read directly from a source,” Russini said. “So this is a source close to the negotiations. ‘Nothing significant has changed.’ So there you go. So when that happens, that usually tells you that both sides also haven’t changed their positions, either.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin wants big money

Of course, it’s about money. But the problem seems to revolve around McLaurin’s age.

“So you have the Washington Commanders who are going to continually tell McLaurin’s camp that he’s 30 years old,” Russini said. “That he can’t get paid like he’s a receiver that is in his late twenties. And you are going to have the McLaurin camp, who says, well, you need him based on what we’ve seen in camp. And use that as a leverage play to try to get him over that $30 million per year goal of theirs.”

Truth is, no NFL team will want to pay McLaurin that kind of money in his age-thirty season. It’s not a Commanders’ thing. It’s a business thing.

So it seems to come down to one thing. Will McLaurin continue to demand above the top line for age? Even if it means blowing up a season where the Commanders have their best chance of reaching the Super Bowl in decades?

McLaurin pined away on bad football teams. But he got a taste of success in 2024. Is he willing to throw that away?

Does WR Terry McLaurin want to win? Or get paid?

Right now, he seems to be hurting his teammates. And offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said it’s time for McLaurin to show up, according to a post on the Commanders’ YouTube page via CBS Sports.

“There hasn't been a ton of contact with him,” Kingsbury said. “He's been here, but he's been working with the trainers. Until he gets back on the grass, that's when we'll start building that back up.

“I'm huge on walkthroughs, on practice, things like that. Because until you get on the grass and actually do it and feel the timing and feel the depths of routes and things of that nature, I don't know exactly how much you can get out of that. I think we're at that point where we need to start getting those guys, when they're available, out there and gelling and seeing what we are as an offense.”