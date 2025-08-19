It’s part of the NFL business as the Washington Commanders consider whether Brian Robinson Jr. should be traded. And players like Jayden Daniels seem to understand it. Also, head coach Dan Quinn hinted at the imminent exit of Robinson, according to NFL.com.

“There's just a lot of moving parts this time of year,” Quinn said via a team transcript. “Those things take place. And so I just wanted to make sure that's my responsibility to let the team know whenever I can, so they're not hearing any information from anywhere else. So that was all more of the standard operating procedure for me.”

Commanders likely to part ways with RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Quinn said this time of year tends to be tough in terms of personnel. But he said he doesn’t make everything public. That includes his conversation with Robinson.

“Yeah, I'll keep that between us,” Quinn said. “News like that, it's not always that easy, but he's somebody that we respect a lot. That's for sure.”

Robinson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He finished second to quarterback Jayden Daniels in rushing last year with 799 yards and totaled eight touchdowns. However, those yards marked a career high. Robinson hasn’t been able to break loose with an above-average NFL season in any of his three years.

Another problem for Robinson has been the emergence of Bill Croskey-Merritt. The seventh-round rookie has been turning heads, and probably solidified his bigger role with a 27-yard touchdown run against the Bengals on Monday night.

Quinn said the Commanders have been surprisingly deep in the backfield.

“Going into training camp, we really thought this was a deep room,” Quinn said. “There would be real competition. Demetric Felton and Kazmeir (Allen), Bill (Jacory Croskey-Merritt), and Eck (Austin Ekeler).

“And so we knew this was one of our strengths going into training camp. Felt that we had tight end and then again, at running back. So we wanted to let it play out and go through it. I'll go back and look at the tape, but I like the energy early on from what I saw from those two and at the offensive line.”