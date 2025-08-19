The Washington Commanders are coming off a 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night for the finale of Week 2 of the preseason. Jayden Daniels shined with a 14-yard touchdown rush early in the first quarter, but the Bengals' offense was much better as they found the end zone four times.

The next day, the Commanders signed a veteran offensive tackle who has started 75 games in his career. George Fant started his career with the Seattle Seahawks and has also played for the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Fant found his way back to the Seahawks last season but only appeared in two contests. In 2023, Fant started 16 games for the Texans.

George Fant is expected to be the backup to Laremy Tunsil at the left tackle position. Andrew Wylie will be the right tackle, and Tyler Biadasz will start at center. Brandon Coleman and Sam Cosmi will be the guards, forming a solid unit of protectors. The Commanders drafted tackle Josh Conerly Jr in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon. Conerly Jr. isn't projected to be a starter on the depth chart yet, but that could change soon, as he has played well during the preseason. As of now, Daniels has depth at the tackle position, and the Commanders are making sure they protect him at all costs.

Article Continues Below

Have to wonder what the George Fant signing means for health of Brandon Coleman Need another tackle bc Wylie is inside full time with no Coleman ? — Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) August 19, 2025

Andrew Wylie played left guard during last night's game against the Bengals, as Brandon Coleman is dealing with an injury. Fant could slide to right tackle, or they could start Conerly Jr. Either way, this signing proves to be a crucial one until they figure out how long Coleman will be out.