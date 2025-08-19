Aug 19, 2025 at 8:48 AM ET

The Washington Commanders look ready for the 2025 NFL season. Washington may have lost 31-17 against Cincinnati on Monday, but their first-team offense showed some flashes of brilliance. But one player made a big play that fans and coaches would have preferred he not make.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels did not play much during Washington's second preseason game against Cincinnati. But he still made headlines.

Daniels called his own number, scrambling in a touchdown on 2nd & 9 from the Bengals' 14-yard line.

Daniels gave a surprising response after the game when asked why he didn't slide on his touchdown run.

“I had the opportunity to score. Other people probably don't like it. It is what it is,” Daniels said, per ESPN's John Keim.

Commanders fans would have loved to see Daniels slide in that situation. Nobody wants the franchise quarterback injured during the preseason.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn joked that he's already talked to his quarterback about the play.

“Yeah, you think those conversations haven’t already been told?” Quinn said with a smile. “It’s part of his game, and it is what makes him a special player. … There’s just an unusual play-making ability that takes place. Sometimes it’s with his legs, other times it’s with his arm, but it is part of who he is. But, it is one of the things we worked on to say: when you take your shots and when you go.”

Recapping the Commanders' preseason loss against the Bengals

The Commanders never had a chance against the Bengals.

Article Continues Below

Cincinnati's depth at the quarterback position gave them an edge in the passing game. Washington's backups could not keep up, and that became the difference in the game.

The Commanders collectively completed 10 passes for 85 yards and two interceptions on the night. Meanwhile, Bengals backup Jake Browning went 16-of-25 for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of Cincinnati's touchdowns went to rookie receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who looked like the best player on the field at times.

But the Commanders dominated on the ground.

Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a solid outing, showcasing his speed. He had 11 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. also played well, putting up six carries for 62 yards.

It is good to see Washington's ground game is as good as ever.

Now the Commanders just need to get Terry McLaurin back to fix their passing game.