The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have some positive news heading into their Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Offensive lineman Jonah Williams was activated and is designated from the injured reserve to return, according to the Cardinals' official X account. After lineman Charlie Heck was waived, it cleared a spot for Williams to return.



This news comes toward the tail end of their bye week, where they captured four straight wins. The offensive line allowed zero sacks in the victories against the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. However, when they played the Chicago Bears, they sacked Murray three times, and then the following week, he was sacked once.



However, Williams's return will do wonders for an injured offensive line. Although he's only played 22 snaps this season, he hasn't allowed a sack. The former first-round pick is disciplined on his side of the ball. In four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, he only accumulated 16 total penalties, with only five being false starts. That metric within four seasons is beyond impressive.



That made Williams the target for the Cardinals in free agency when they offered him a two-year, $30 million deal. Although some saw it as a bit of a reach, his numbers support the reasoning. Also, Williams protected Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow quite well. While Murray is more dynamic with his legs, the report with elite starting quarterbacks is there.

Jonah Williams will establish consistency for Kyler Murray, and the Cardinals

The Cardinals' front line has been better as the season has gone on. However, plugging Williams in does wonders. An established presence who is disciplined. As mentioned earlier, the $30 million they paid him could soon pay off. With facing the Seahawks twice, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Rams once more, having him back is huge.

With defensive stars like Nick Bosa, and Leonard Williams, incorporating the first-year Arizona player comes at the right time. Also, the Cardinals are playing their most complete football of the Jonathan Gannon era. From a solid defense to a respectable and even dominant run game, teams are guessing.

When that occurs, Murray can get out in space and make a play whenever he needs to. Giving Murray more time to throw and establish the offense is critical in the final games of the season. Adding the offensive lineman to the mix allows the Arizona signal-caller to run a smooth game. After Williams missed some time, it appears he's inching closer to return in a divisional matchup.