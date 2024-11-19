During the team's bye week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was in New York City, reviewing their pizza.

In a new TikTok, Murray tried Joe's Pizza in New York City. He called it “solid” before asking the person standing next to him, named Surya, what they thought of it.

Surya does not appear to know who Murray is. Later in his review, Murray said he needed ranch dressing to go with his slice, calling it a “little saucy.” He added that the “bread ain't breading.”

At least it appears the Cardinals quarterback enjoyed his bye week trying pizza in New York City. Coming up, they will face their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, for the first time this season. They will play them again two weeks later after visiting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.

Kyler Murray's career as the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback

After starting his collegiate career with Texas A&M, Murray transferred to Oklahoma to play from 2017-18. He had a stellar 2018 campaign and was subsequently drafted with the first-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In his first season with the Cardinals, he threw for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 544 yards and four scores. He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts.

Murray made a jump in his second season, throwing for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season. The Cardinals finished with an 8-8 record that year.

The following year, they went 11-6 (9-5 with Murray under center). He missed three games due to injury but still threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns. They lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.

That was the only playoff berth of Murray's career with the Cardinals. They are in a good position to make a postseason run this year if they keep up their momentum.

Currently, the Cardinals are 6-4 and in first place in the NFC West. Murray is enjoying one of his best seasons, throwing for 12 touchdowns to three interceptions so far.

His best game of the year came in Week 2 against the Rams. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Murray had a perfect passer rating in the game.

The Cardinals have won four games in a row and are a game ahead in the NFC West. Unfortunately for them, the other three teams — the Rams, Seahawks, and San Fransisco 49ers — are all 5-5.