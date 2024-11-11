The Arizona Cardinals have been doubted and undervalued throughout the 2024-25 NFL season. They've also done a fantastic job with proving everybody wrong. The reality is that Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are one of the biggest NFC threats.

Jonathan Gannon has previously voiced his confidence in Murray, and how lethal the Cardinals offense can be on a given week, but the head coach is on cloud nine after an impressive 31-6 victory over the New York Jets in Week 10.

“I think the quarterback was the best player on the planet today,” Gannon said. “And, so, kudos to him.”

Murray opened up the contest by aggressively carving up the defense for two long completions. One was to rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for 18 yards, and then a 45-yard touchdown pass to running back James Conner. While the play was reversed, Conner still ran it in from the goal line shortly after. Murray then took nine plays for 70 yards and one touchdown on the Cardinals' next drive for them to go up 14-3 before the end of the first quarter.

This has been a trend that Murray has embraced in all six of Arizona's wins this year. He enters the team's first drive of the game with a purpose, and gives his defense a solid cushion to work with for the next few quarters.

Kyler Murray efficient for Cardinals in Week 10

While Murray didn't lead in passing among other quarterbacks around the NFL in Week 10, he was certainly the most efficient. The Cardinals stretched an early lead, so there wasn't much opportunity for Murray to balloon his total passing production, but he ended with a pristine completion rate of 91 percent.

“The guys did a hell of a job up front,” Murray said. “My job was just put the ball in their hands and let them do what they do and try to get completions and that's what I did today. I try to just keep it as simple as possible and the guys, they made plays.

“They made plays for me all day and it's great to go out there and feel the way we felt today to be able to execute. It felt like no matter what they did, we had a good day today offensively.”