By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray saw his season cut short after sustaining a torn ACL during Monday Night Football in Week 14 against the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, he updated fans following a successful reconstructive surgery on his knee in order to repair his ACL. Murray sent a message thanking fans for their well wishes after the operation, signaling he’s officially on the road to recovery for the Cardinals.

ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back.🥋 pic.twitter.com/1wmj37ZtyK — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 4, 2023

Murray’s message included a photo of himself from the hospital, looking to be in good spirits after the successful surgery. Murray suffered the injury in the first quarter against the Patriots and did not return to the game. Colt McCoy, David Blough, and Trace McSorley have handled quarterback duties for the Cardinals in his absence. The Cardinals have lost all four games (including Week 14) since the Murray injury.

Kyler Murray started 11 games for the Cardinals in 2022, going 3-8. He completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the ground, Murray rushed 67 times for 418 yards and three TDs.

The Cardinals are slated to end the regular season with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Blough is expected to start the matchup, and will be without DeAndre Hopkins, who has already been ruled out ahead of the clash.

Murray and the Cardinals remain hopeful he’ll be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and barring any setbacks in his recovery, he should be nearing a return around time training camp gets underway next year.

The Cardinals and Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract ahead of the 2022 NFL season.