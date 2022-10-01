Kyler Murray set to get key weapon back for Cardinals Week 4 vs. Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to return from injury and make his season debut on Sunday. Moore had been dealing with a hamstring ailment which keep him out of action through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are looking forward to the 22-year old’s return against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Moore played in 14 games during his 2021 rookie campaign. He reeled in 54 receptions on 64 targets for 435 yards and and 1 touchdown. He displayed signs of stardom at times, and the Cardinals are excited to follow his progression moving forward.

The Cardinals and Panthers are off to 1-2 starts on the season. Their scheduled Sunday matchup is important, as no team wants to fall to 1-3 to open the year. The Panthers are listed as narrow favorites at home.

Rondale Moore’s Cardinals return will enhance an already impressive passing attack. Kyler Murray has led them to an 11th overall ranking in passing yards per game. Arizona is 13th in points per game this season.

Their main issues have steamed from the defensive side of the ball.

The Cardinals defense ranks 31st in points surrendered per game so far in 2022. If their defense continues to labor, Moore’s return will be even more important as the Cardinals offense leads the charge.

Arizona still features a talented roster and could end up making a postseason run. But they need to upset the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday to climb back to the .500 mark on the season.