Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will start NFL training camp on the PUP list, according to a Wednesday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray will begin training camp on the PUP list, source said,” Rapoport wrote. “Recovering from a torn ACL in mid-December, the designation is no surprise.”

Murray, a former first-round pick out of Oklahoma, has played and started in 57 games since he was taken by the Cardinals with the first-overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. He suited up in 11 games for Arizona last season, earning 2,368 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and a 66.4% completion percentage. The two-time Pro Bowler threw as many as 326 passing yards during a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Vikings took the victory in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Murray suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a December matchup against the New England Patriots. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the news in December.

“Ya, he'll be done for the year — torn ACL,” Kingsbury said, via NFL.com. “It's obviously unfortunate and tough to see and talking to him last night, ya … it was a tough night.”

Murray had a successful surgery to repair his ACL tear in January.

“ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers,” Murray wrote in a January tweet, via the Associated Press. “I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I'll be back.”

The Cardinals ended last season with a record of 4-13. Quarterbacks Colt McCoy, David Blough and Trace McSorley all played in the final four games of the 2022 NFL season, with Blough earning snaps in games against the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals and Blough agreed to a one-year contract in March. The Cardinals signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract in April.