The Arizona Cardinals will have their star quarterback when they tangle with the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 17 matchup on Sunday. Kyler Murray is expected to play despite dealing with an illness, per ESPN. Murray had been listed as questionable in the team's injury report and missed a few practices earlier in the week.

The Cardinals have struggled through a disappointing season. The team is just 3-12 heading into Sunday's game. Murray has dealt with injuries for a good part of the year, playing in only six games this season for Arizona. Murray enters the Eagles game completing 62 percent of his passes this season for 1,305 yards. He's thrown for 6 touchdowns with four interceptions. Murray has also rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

The Cardinals are hoping for a positive end to the losing season with Murray at the helm. When Murray was out earlier this year, the Cardinals offense was led by Joshua Dobbs, who is no longer with the team. Dobbs still has the most passing yards this season for Arizona, with 1,569.

Kyler Murray has been hampered by injuries the last two seasons. He appeared in 11 games in 2022, throwing for a career low 2,368 yards. Murray is unlikely to hit that number this season, as he remains far below that number with two games to go against the Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

Murray is going to be without one of his big-time targets for the game, as Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is ruled out. The Cardinals and Murray will need to find other weapons on offense.

The Eagles are 11-4 entering Sunday's game. The Cardinals and Eagles kick off at 1:00 Eastern.