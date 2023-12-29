Has Marquise Brown played his last game for Cardinals?

Marquise Brown might have played his final snap with the Arizona Cardinals. The wide receiver, who has been dealing with a nagging heel injury for weeks, is being placed on the Injured Reserve, according to Darren Urban. Arizona will limp into its Week 17 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without one of its most talented offensive players.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the man called Hollywood Brown, with inefficient quarterback play and health roadblocks making it difficult for him to post a worthwhile season in the final year of his contract. He recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games, which is less production overall than what he accomplished in just 12 games in 2022-23.

Despite the Cardinals showing some fire early on in the season, first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon has not been able to oversee an effective offense. There was not a ton of stability present, however, as Kyler Murray missed the team's first nine games (torn ACL recovery) and replacement Joshua Dobbs was ultimately traded to the Minnesota Vikings. A breakout campaign by tight end Trey McBride, along with rookie Michael Wilson earning solid usage, caused Brown to have a smaller share of the offensive workload.

The 26-year-old will unfortunately be denied a final opportunity to showcase his abilities before hitting free agency. He displayed good rapport with Murray last year and could be a welcome pass-catching threat for whoever is tasked with leading the team under center going forward.

Marquise Brown must do what he can to get fully healthy and prepare himself for a critical offseason. And the Cardinals (3-12) must prepare themselves for a tough trip to Philly, which just got even more challenging.