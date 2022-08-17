Kyler Murray’s brutally honest assessment of Cardinals rookie teammate’s hilarious impersonation

As part of his rookie initiation, Arizona Cardinals newcomer Manny Jones was tasked to impersonate a prominent member of the squad. The former Colorado State standout was given the unenviable task of having to imitate superstar quarterback Kyler Murray, and apparently, he did a pretty bang-up job.

As it turns out, however, it doesn’t sound like Murray himself enjoyed the skit very much. When asked to provide his assessment of Jones’ impersonation, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback got brutally honest in his response (h/t Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports98.7 FM):

“I thought he could have done better,” Murray said. “He did a good job. I think the guys think he looks like me or whatever. He did alright.

“It was a little dry. He hasn’t spent a lot of time around me so he kind of just went off of what he saw. I think he should have studied a little bit more.”

It’s a good thing Jones won’t have to pull off his Kyler Murray impersonation again. Unless, of course, his veteran teammates ask for it again. It seems like everyone had a good laugh about it, and the vets might want to ask for more. The same cannot be said for Murray himself, it seems.

Arizona is coming off a 36-23 preseason win against the Cincinnati Bengals. They return to action on Sunday in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, before closing out their preseason against the Tennessee Titans on August 27.