MLB umpire Angel Hernandez is already in “midseason form“, at least that is what St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn said after he was ejected from a spring training game Friday.
“That’s just Angel being Angel,” Lynn said, via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “For me, I’m on to the next one. He’s in midseason form.”
So what happened exactly? Believe it or not, Lance Lynn was actually ejected twice from Friday's game.
What happened?
Lynn, who signed with the Cardinals this past offseason, was initially ejected in the third inning after making a comment about a ball-strike call, video via Corey Miller of KSDK News.
Here's video of #STLCards starter Lance Lynn getting ejected by Angel Hernandez in tonight's spring training start.
Lynn even got kicked out of the bullpen after trying to get some work in after the ejection.
📽️ by our freelancer, Hot Shots Video Productions pic.twitter.com/wkONEE5nbe
— Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) March 9, 2024
Cardinals head coach Oli Marmol came out to discuss the decision with Hernandez. However, once Hernandez ejects someone he is not going to change his mind… Even in spring training.
But again, it is spring training so Lynn tried to complete his outing in the bullpen during the game. Pitchers need to hit specific pitch counts to prepare for the regular season, but the umpire crew was not having it and ejected Lynn once again. Lynn waved to the crowd while walking off the field for a second time which led to cheers from fans. Fans could also be heard shouting at Angel Hernandez.
So was Hernandez right to eject Lynn?
You typically do not see ejections in spring training. It's a time where the games don't matter and players are simply preparing for the season. Yet, if someone is arguing too much the umpires still have the right to eject the player or coach.
It doesn't seem like what Lynn said warranted a spring training ejection necessarily, but perhaps more was said we don't know about. The second ejection is where the real problem surfaced, though. The Cardinals pitcher needed to get his work in and there was no reason to make him leave for a second time.
Throwing a bullpen during a spring training game isn't going to cause any problems. But Hernandez, as he typically does, created drama where there did not need to be any. But as Lynn said, that is just “Angel being Angel.”