Larry Fitzgerald making a return to NFL, but it’s not what you think

The Arizona Cardinals were hoping legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald would put off retirement in 2021. It didn’t happen. 2022 will actually see him return to the sport, but it won’t be on the field.

Per Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Fitz will join Monday Night Countdown:

“Larry Fitzgerald is joining ESPN, according to sources. He will be a part of “Monday Night Countdown,” the pregame show to “Monday Night Football.” The program was already going to have a new look as Randy Moss cut his workload with his new contract to just ESPN’s Sunday pregame, not Mondays.”

“Fitzgerald will make his debut on the show prior to ESPN’s opener in Seattle on Monday before Broncos-Seahawks.”

Larry Fitzgerald will feature in five to seven games this season. The Cardinals icon also serves as a regular guest on the Lets Go! podcast with Tom Brady and Jim Gray but this will be his first legitimate television job.

It’s honestly a perfect fit. Fitzgerald is the type of guy who succeeds at anything he does and it’ll likely be the same with ESPN. Monday Night Countdown already features the likes of Robert Griffin III, Suzy Kolber, Alex Smith, and Adam Schefter, among others. Lots of wisdom.

It will be interesting to see Larry Fitzgerald on the big screen come Monday when the Broncos face the Seahawks. While football fans would much rather see him on the gridiron, they’ll have to settle for his big smile on TV. Not a bad trade-off if you ask me.