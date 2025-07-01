The San Francisco Giants have decided to exercise their 2026 option on manager Bob Melvin, the team announced on Tuesday.

Melvin, who has been an MLB manager since 2003, is in his second year with the Giants, who are currently 45-40. That puts them 1.5 games out of the National League Wild Card and eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

The announcement comes as the Giants are on a three-game losing streak, with just three wins in their last 10 games. Of course, organizations don't make these decisions based on a week or two of tough results, and as team president Buster Posey said, Melvin is one of the most respected managers in the game.

“Having the chance to work alongside Bob every day, we’re really fortunate to have such an experienced leader and one of the most well-respected managers in baseball,” Posey said in a statement. “His leadership, preparation ad connection with our players have been invaluable, and we believe he’s the right person to continue guiding this team forward.”

In 22 seasons as a manager, Melvin's teams have won four division crowns and reached the postseason eight times. He has yet to break through to the World Series, however, though he was on the Arizona Diamondbacks' coaching staff when they won the 2001 World Series.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this group,” Melvin said. “I believe in what we’re building here, and I appreciate the confidence that the Giants ownership group, Greg [Johnson], Buster, Larry [Baer], Zack [Minasian] and the rest of the Giants’ organization have shown in me and our staff. We have a lot of unfinished business this year, and I’m looking forward to the work ahead.”

That work ahead begins with finishing the Giants' current 10-game road trip with the remaining six games against teams Melvin used to manage. San Francisco is in the midst of a four-game set in Arizona, then they travel to Sacramento to face the Athletics for three games this weekend.