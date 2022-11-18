Published November 18, 2022

The Arizona Cardinals are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive after a decisive Week 10 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now at 4-6, the team is preparing to face their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, on Monday night in Week 11. The biggest storylines surrounding the Cardinals are tied to the health of key offensive players. Quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable with an injury, wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown may return from a long bout with a foot injury, and another playmaker may also see the field on Monday. According to Darren Urban, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, is undergoing more of a “maintenance deal,” and his damage is not as severe as the one the veteran dealt with last year.

This is an encouraging report about Hopkins’ availability for Week 11. The five-time Pro Bowl wideout missed the first six games of the 2022 NFL season due to a PED suspension, though since his return, he has made an immediate impact on the Murray-led offense. In four games, Hopkins has tallied 36 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

With the statuses of so many vital players hanging in the balance, it is tough to say how good Cardinals fans should feel in anticipation of this primetime showdown. Though the team is in good hands with experienced veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy if Murray cannot go, will DeAndre Hopkins be in the lineup for him to throw to? Will Marquise Brown be available? Before this game, there is still much to sort through and keep an eye on.