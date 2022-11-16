Published November 16, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Fresh off a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals are building toward getting their 4-6 season back on track. Though an injury to tight end Zach Ertz deals a significant blow to the offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray, another major weapon may soon be on his way back into action. According to team reporter Darren Urban, the Cardinals have opened the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Marquise Brown to return from IR. Brown has been dealing with a foot injury for several weeks.

With this news comes the possibility that the affectionately nicknamed Hollywood may be able to suit up for Monday night’s primetime action against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. However, a final word on that front will likely come this weekend at the earliest. Regardless, a healthy Brown would be a significant boost to the Cardinals’ offense upon his return. The former first-round draft choice of the Baltimore Ravens was traded to the Cardinals in the offseason in exchange for draft compensation and immediately made an impact on the team.

According to Pro Football Reference, Brown has posted 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns in six games in the 2022 NFL season. Hollywood succumbed to a foot injury in Week 6 and has not appeared in a game since.

So will Marquise Brown overcome his foot injury in time to suit up in Week 11 against the 49ers? Keep up with our coverage here at ClutchPoints as this storyline unfolds.