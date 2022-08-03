Cardinals star Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was reportedly arrested on Wednesday morning on charges of criminal speeding according to Arizona Sports. Per the report, which was confirmed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Brown was arrested around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday while driving in an HOV lane, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement, per Arizona Sports.

Brown started training camp on the non-football injury list while dealing with a hamstring issue. He was added to the injury report just before training camp got underway and only just returned to practice on Tuesday. Kliff Kingsbury described the move to put Brown on NFI as being “precautionary.”

The Cardinals were hoping to ramp up his activity at practice throughout the week, starting with going through the motions in walkthroughs before advancing to individual drills.

Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals from the Baltimore Ravens at the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for a first-round pick (23rd overall). The Cardinals also received the No. 100 overall selection in the draft as part of the deal.

He had spent the first three years of his career in Baltimore prior to getting dealt to Arizona, and was coming off his best season yet in 2021. Last year, Brown racked up 1,008 yards and 6 touchdowns while hauling in 91 receptions on 146 targets. All of those numbers, with the exception of his touchdown receptions, were career highs for the 25-year-old.