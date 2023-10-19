The Arizona Cardinals recently opened the practice window for Kyler Murray, meaning he could be returning from his torn ACL very soon, and wide receiver Marquise Brown made some firm comments about what Murray is trying to do in his return to action.

“I think they all know he's not coming back just to be average,” Marquise Brown said, via Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic. “He's coming back to prove a point.”

The Cardinals were accused of tanking in the offseason, but they have been competitive in games this season, more than expected. They pulled off an upset of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, and had close games with others.

Although many expected the Cardinals to be in contention for a quarterback come draft time, and that still might be the case, they still have a lot committed to Kyler Murray financially. With him potentially returning to games soon, this could be his chance to play well enough that general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon decide to stick with him in 2024.

Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are looking to re-tool the team. They have two first-round picks next year due to the trade they made with the Houston Texans at the 2023 draft. The Texans are playing well enough to seemingly be out of the range for a top quarterback as well.

It will be interesting to see how soon, if Murray does return, and if he can prove that he is still the solution for the team.