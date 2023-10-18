The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with numerous injuries through Jonathan Gannon's first year as head coach. But as the Cardinals look to turn their season around, Arizona could soon see the return of two of their best players.

Cardinals have activated the 21-day practice window for both quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Both players will now have 21-days to be activated off injured reserve or forced to miss the remainder of the season.

While both players are returning to practice, neither has a concrete timetable to return. For Arizona to activate both, they must be confident in their return to the field. Getting up to speed in practice and proving their past their injuries will be critical for Baker and Murray.

Cardinals come up

Baker suffered a hamstring injury back in Week 2 and has been on injured reserve ever since. His return will bring a massive spark to the defense. The safety is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He's coming off of a season in which he set a new career-high with 111 tackles, racking up seven passes defended and two interceptions in the process.

Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' franchise quarterback. Arizona gave him a $230 million extension in 2022. He hasn't had an opportunity to prove himself since Week 14 of last season after tearing his ACL. During his rehab, speculation and rumors have perked up surrounding Murray's future.

But with him returning to practice, Murray is inching closer to an actual return. Him back under center would give the Cardinals their offensive building block. He and Jonathan Gannon would have the opportunity to work together for the first time during the regular season.

The Cardinals may be 1-5 now. But they're due for some massive reinforcements in Budda Baker and Murray.