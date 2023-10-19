Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has made a decision on his starting quarterback for Week 7. It's not going to be Kyler Murray, though. Josh Dobbs got the nod from Gannon to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The first-year Cardinals head coach feels Dobbs will have a breakout game against Seattle, per CARDSWIRE's Jess Root.

“He's going to go out and play real well versus Seattle. I know that,” Jonathan Gannon said.

Josh Dobbs has played decently in Kyler Murray's absence. The former has passed for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions through Week 6. Although Arizona is a middle-of-the-pack offensive team, their ineptitude on defense has been concerning. The Cardinals' 376.7 yards allowed per game currently ranks them 29th in the league. They also allow an average of 27.0 points per game. The Cardinals are currently last in the NFC West with a 1-5 win-loss record.

The Cardinals have also struggled with injuries in Gannon's first year at the helm. Kyler Murray's ACL injury has sidelined him through the season's first six weeks. The Cardinals recently activated the 21-day practice window for Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker. However, there's no clear timetable for the two players' return.

Arizona faces a Seattle team that has its own issues. The Seahawks' decimated offensive line gave up six sacks to the Cincinnati Bengals in their 17-13 loss in Week 6. Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf is also dealing with a hip injury. His status for the Week 7 clash against the Cardinals remains uncertain.

Jonathan Gannon has tapped Josh Dobbs to start against the Seahawks on Sunday. Will Dobbs enjoy a breakout game just as Gannon predicted? Stay tuned.